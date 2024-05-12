Woman accused of stabbing father when he refused to reveal her child’s whereabouts

Ava Castings

Accused: Ava Castings is accused of stabbing her father in the chest after an argument. (Hamilton County Jail)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

RED BANK, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman is accused of stabbing her father after the man allegedly refused to reveal her child’s whereabouts, authorities said.

According to Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Ava H. Castings, 20, of Red Bank, was arrested on May 9. She was charged with attempted murder, online records show.

A police affidavit states said that officers found the victim in his bedroom, WTVC reported. The man told police that Castings became upset with him when he would not tell her where her child was.

It was unclear how old the child was, or why the man refused to reveal their location.

Hastings and her father argued in a bedroom, and she allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in his upper chest, according to the television station.

An officer responding to the scene said they saw a large wound in the victim’s upper chest area.

Police detained Castings outside the residence in Red Bank, a city located north of Chattanooga, WTVC reported.

After she read her Miranda Rights, Castings allegedly admitted to stabbing her father, according to the television station. She was arrested and booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

