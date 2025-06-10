Whole Foods food distributor victim of cyberattack, which may affect supplies

A food distribution company that supplies retailers such as Whole Foods has been hit by a cyberattack and which could limit what is on store shelves.

United Natural Foods said that there was unauthorized activity in its systems, forcing some to be shut down.

“We are assessing the unauthorized activity and working to restore our systems to safely bring them back online. As we work through this issue, our customers, suppliers, and associates are our highest priority. We are working closely with them to minimize disruption as much as possible,” the company said in a statement to USA Today.

The company did not specify the type of cyberattack or if the hackers asked for ransom, TechCrunch reported.

United Natural Foods told the Securities and Exchange Commission that the attack “has temporarily impacted the company’s ability to fulfill and distribute customer orders.”

CNN reported that United Natural Foods makes private label, fresh and branded items, which are distributed to more than 30,000 grocery stores.

United Natural Foods is based in Providence, Rhode Island and is the primary distributor to Whole Foods, TechCrunch reported. The two companies extended their contract last year through May 2023.

