‘We’re going to Disneyland’: Kenneth Walker III, Sam Darnold to go to Disney after Super Bowl win

Sam Darnold #14 and Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026, in Santa Clara, California. The Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13. The pair are heading to Disneyland to celebrate the victory. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Disney tradition continues after the Seattle Seahawks clinched the Super Bowl title over the New England Patriots.

This year, it was Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III and quarterback Sam Darnold who announced they will be going to The Happiest Place on Earth. They will be leading a cavalcade at Disneyland on Monday.

The tradition dates back to 1987 when New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms said, “I’m going to go to Disney World” after winning Super Bowl XXI.

Simms, according to The Los Angeles Times, fought against doing the commercial that has since become a postgame staple.

“I was approached about it maybe the Tuesday before the Super Bowl,” Simms said, according to the Times. “My agent, David Fishof, told me and I said, ‘No chance. Don’t even talk to me about it. Not going to do it.’ I stood my ground until Friday night when I finally said, ‘Oh my God, fine. I’ll do it.’ He wore me down.”

Ken Rodgers, the commercial’s director for 10 years, told the Times how the commercial comes together within hours after the last second of the game, amid all of the on-field celebrations.

“The hardest thing about that commercial is the unpredictable nature, certainly in recent years, especially when the Patriots are involved,” Rodgers told the Times in 2022.

“It seems to never be decided until the final seconds. You have no idea as a director who you’re going to feature in the commercial. It’s being decided by a group over headsets. Disney executives are on site, NFL Films is on site, we’re all talking over the headset.

“The game will sometimes end, and as you’re running onto the field, you’re being told who to go find and shoot the commercial.”

It’s a multicamera shoot while video crews funnel the player or players into an area to get the shot.

As for this year’s commercial and subsequent appearance on Main Street U.S.A., it is a bit of a homecoming for Darnold. He grew up in San Clemente, California, and went to the University of Southern California, Disney said in a news release.

