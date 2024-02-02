Trump Georgia case: Fani Willis admits to relationship with special prosecutor

Fani Willis admits to relationship FILE PHOTO: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis appears before Judge Scott McAfee for a hearing in the 2020 Georgia election interference case at the Fulton County Courthouse on November 21, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Pool/Getty Images)

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis admitted that she had a personal relationship with the special prosecutor heading the case against former President Donald Trump but denied that it had any impact on the proceedings, according to a court filing obtained Friday by WSB-TV.

The admission came after an attorney representing one of the 18 people charged alongside Trump accused Willis of having a “clandestine personal relationship” with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. Attorney Ashleigh Merchant said the relationship “resulted in the special prosecutor, and, in turn, the district attorney, profiting significantly from this prosecution at the expense of the taxpayers.”

In Friday’s court filing, Willis called the allegations “salacious” and “a blatant misrepresentation designed to seek publicity instead of a meritorious legal remedy.”

In an affidavit filed in court, Wade said he met Willis while presenting a training court for municipal court judges in October 2019. She later asked him to serve on her transition team and, in 2021, as the special prosecutor on the Trump case.

Wade said that in 2022, he and Willis “developed a personal relationship in addition to our professional association and friendship.”

