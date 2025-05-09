Trader Joe’s to open nearly two dozen new locations; see where

As some retail chains are downsizing, Trader Joe’s is bucking the trend and is opening new locations.

Nearly two dozen Trader Joe’s grocery stores will be opening soon or have already done so, the “Today” show reported.

The new locations are in 13 states and Washington, D.C., Kiplinger reported.

Here is the list of stores:

Alabama

Hoover

California

Northridge

Sherman Oaks 2

Tarzana

Tracy

Yucaipa

Colorado

Westminster

Louisiana

New Orleans (Tulane Ave.)

Maryland

Rockville

Massachusetts

Boston (West Roxbury)

New Jersey

Iselin

New York

Glenmont

Staten Island

Oklahoma

Oklahoma City (Northwest)

Pennsylvania

Berwyn

Exton

South Carolina

Myrtle Beach

Tennessee

Murfreesboro

Texas

San Antonio

Washington

Bellingham

Washington, D.C.

Monroe St. NE

Wisconsin Ave. NW

Trader Joe’s is owned by Aldi but was founded in Pasadena in 1967, the Los Angeles Times reported.

It has more than 500 locations across the country.

Only eight states do not have a Trader Joe’s location. They include Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wyoming, the "Today" show reported.

