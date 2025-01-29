Tom Welling arrested, accused of DUI

Tom Welling
Tom Welling FILE PHOTO: Tom Welling speaks onstage at the Smallville Cast Reunion during New York Comic Con 2022 on October 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop) (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actor Tom Welling, best known for his role in “Smallville” was arrested in California suspected of driving under the influence.

Read more trending news

The arrest happened at an Arby’s parking lot in Yreka, California, just after midnight on Sunday, TMZ reported.

Yreka Police records claim Welling had a blood alcohol level at or above .08%.

He was placed in the custody of Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office around 2 a.m. local time and was released around 7 a.m., USA Today reported.

Welling’s arraignment is set for March 11.

Hours after his arrest, the “Lucifer” actor posted a birthday message to his wife on Instagram, whom he married in 2019. The couple has two children, USA Today reported.

Requests made by TMZ, USA Today and People magazine to Welling’s representatives for comment had not been returned as of Wednesday morning.

In addition to his “Talkville” podcast with “Smallville” Michael Rosenbaum, Welling was recently in “Mafia Wars” and “Clear Cut,” according to his IMDB profile.

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!