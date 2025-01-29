Tom Welling arrested, accused of DUI

FILE PHOTO: Tom Welling speaks onstage at the Smallville Cast Reunion during New York Comic Con 2022 on October 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPop)

Actor Tom Welling, best known for his role in “Smallville” was arrested in California suspected of driving under the influence.

The arrest happened at an Arby’s parking lot in Yreka, California, just after midnight on Sunday, TMZ reported.

Yreka Police records claim Welling had a blood alcohol level at or above .08%.

He was placed in the custody of Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office around 2 a.m. local time and was released around 7 a.m., USA Today reported.

Welling’s arraignment is set for March 11.

Hours after his arrest, the “Lucifer” actor posted a birthday message to his wife on Instagram, whom he married in 2019. The couple has two children, USA Today reported.

Requests made by TMZ, USA Today and People magazine to Welling’s representatives for comment had not been returned as of Wednesday morning.

In addition to his “Talkville” podcast with “Smallville” Michael Rosenbaum, Welling was recently in “Mafia Wars” and “Clear Cut,” according to his IMDB profile.

©2024 Cox Media Group