Tiger Woods announces mother, Kultida, has died

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Tiger Woods and his mother Kultida Woods react as they pose for photos prior to his induction at the 2022 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction at the PGA TOUR Global Home on March 09, 2022 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods has announced his mother Kultida Woods has died.

The golf legend said that she died on Tuesday, calling her a “force of nature” who was on the sidelines when he won his 15 major championships, The Associated Press reported.

He made the announcement on social media but didn’t say how she passed. There are also conflicting reports of her age, with the AP initially saying she was 80, but other outlets saying she was 78, Sports Illustrated reported. Other outlets said she was 81.

“My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable,” Woods wrote. “She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie.”

It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning. My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter,… pic.twitter.com/RoKd0fsM9J — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 4, 2025

Kultida Woods was most recently seen at the TGL match where Tiger competed in Palm Beach, Florida, last week, Golf.com reported.

Tiger Woods’ father, Earl Woods, died in 2006 of cancer, the “Today” show reported.

Kultida Woods, who went by Tida, according to Golf.com, was born in Thailand and was a secretary during the Vietnam War on a military base. That’s where she met Earl Woods and fell in love. They moved to New York then Cypress, California, where they made their life together and their only child, Eldrick – starting his name with E for Earl and ending with K for Kultida. While he goes by Tiger, the golf legend’s given name is Eldrick Tont Woods.

Earl and Kultida Woods were married for 37 years until his death, People magazine reported.

Golf.com said Earl Woods was his son’s first swing coach and mentor but Kultida took young Tiger to junior golf events and frequently walked with him on the greens. She also said that his “Sunday Red” color was his “power color” under his astrological sign of Capricorn.

Tiger Woods last year said, “My mom doesn’t get enough credit. Everyone thought that it was my dad when I went on the road, which it was, but Mom was at home. If you don’t know, Mom has been there my entire life.”









