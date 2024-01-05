Theo Lengyel, founding member of band Mr. Bungle, arrested in girlfriend’s death

Theo Langyel arrested Theo Lengyel, a founding member of the experimental rock band Mr. Bungle, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of killing his girlfriend, according to The Associated Press.

Police said Lengyel was arrested Tuesday after human remains were found at a park near San Francisco that was linked to Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann, Lengyel’s girlfriend.

Herrmann was last seen Dec. 3 in Santa Cruz County, where she lived, the Capitola Police Department said in a statement. She was reported as a missing person the following week, police said.

“As the investigation progressed, it became clear that foul play was involved, leading to the identification of Theobald Lengyel as a suspect,” Capitola police wrote in the statement.

Lengyel, 54, was arrested Tuesday after human remains were found in a wooded area of Tilden Regional Park in Berkeley. Police said that while DNA confirmation is still pending, they believe the body is that of Herrmann.

Lengyel is being held without bail on one count of first-degree murder, according to court records. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 16.

Lengyel played alto saxophone, clarinet and keyboard for Mr. Bungle before he left the band in 1996. He did not participate in any of the band’s recent reunion tours, which began in 2020.

Mr. Bungle experimented with funk, heavy metal, electronic, jazz and other musical styles, SF Gate reported.

