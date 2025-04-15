Tax Day 2025: Freebies and deals to save you money

While today is the day that your bill comes due for the federal government, Tax Day also brings freebies and deals if you know where to look.
Several businesses have promotions for Tax Day. As always, the deals are subject to participation, so you should check with your neighborhood locations to see if they are taking part.
- Benihana: Cocktails are $10.40, save $10.40 when you spend $55 or more and use code TAXDAY online.
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: $10 off any $40 purchase on April 15 using code 10OFF40.
- Burger King: Royal Perks members get 1 cent cheeseburgers with any $1 or more purchase through the app or website until April 20.
- California Pizza Kitchen: CPK Rewards Members get a $10 discount on an order of $40 or more through April 17.
- California Tortilla: Free small order of chips and queso with any order by telling the cashier 1040 or using 1040 online or through the app.
- Casey’s: Casey’s Rewards members get a pizza refund in a credit for a future large one-topping pizza when ordering any large pizza on April 15. Can be redeemed through May 6.
- Checker’s & Rally’s: Big Buford for $3.
- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: Free size upgrade on April 15.
- Fazoli’s: BOGO baked spaghetti using code TAX25 on April 15.
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Double points with minimum $1 purchase on April 15 to be redeemed on a future purchase.
- Great American Cookies: BOGO chocolate chip cookie cake slice on April 15.
- Hooters: Select appetizers for $4.15 when you claim the reward through the app.
- Kona Ice: Free cups of shaved ice.
- Krispy Kreme: Buy a dozen, get a second dozen for the price of the state’s sales tax. Online orders will get the second dozen for free when using code TAXBREAK.
- Mountain Mike’s Pizza: 15% off any pepperoni pizza excluding minis using code ALLPEPP1525 on April 15.
- Olive Garden: Buy one, take one deal is back. Order a meal that’s $14.99 or more, then get a second cold one to take home for free through May 4.
- Paris Baguette: PB Rewards members get a free pastry with any beverage purchase.
- Potbelly: BOGO Original sandwich with the purchase of a Big or Original sandwich. If you are using the app or the web to place an order, use promo code BOGO.
- Round Table Pizza: $7 discount on large or XL pizza with code RTP220 until April 17.
- 7-Eleven: $10.40 discount on orders of $20 or more with code WRITEOFF through the 7NOW Delivery app.
- Shake Shack: Free Black Truffle Burger, Black Truffle ‘Shroom or Black Truffle Parmesan Fries with a minimum $10.40 purchase using code TRUFFLETAX through April 27.
- Shipley Do-Nuts: $4.15 for a half dozen glazed through April 15 for loyalty members.
- Smoothie King: Healthy Rewards Members get a $3 discount on smoothie orders over $15 or $4 on orders over $20 on April 15.
- Sonny’s BBQ: St. Louis Rib Dinner for $10.99 on April 15.
- STK Steakhouse: $10.40 specialty cocktails.
- True Food Kitchen: Tax-Free Dining means 15% off subtotal using in-store code TAXBREAK.
- Ziggi’s Coffee: Get a scratch ticket that can be redeemed on your next visit through April 22.
