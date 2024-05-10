Target limiting Pride merchandise in stores after backlash

Target 2024 Pride Month collection Target announced on Thursday, May 9, 2024, that it will limit the number of stores carrying its Pride Month collection after it removed products from shelves last year due to threats. (Target)

Target on Thursday announced that its Pride Month collection will only be available in select stores after the company faced backlash for its LGBTQ+ merchandise last year.

>> Read more trending news

To celebrate Pride Month in June, Target said, “We’re offering a collection of products including adult apparel and home and food and beverage items, curated based on consumer feedback.

“The collection will be available on Target.com and in select stores, based on historical sales performance.”

It was not immediately clear how many stores might be carrying the merchandise or where they might be. Target has more than 1,950 stores across the country.

“Target is committed to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month and year-round,” Target told The Associated Press in a statement. “Most importantly, we want to create a welcoming and supportive environment for our LGBTQIA+ team members, which reflects our culture of care for the over 400,000 people who work at Target.”

The decision to scale back the availability of Pride Month merchandise came after Target said employees got threats after the company introduced its 2023 Pride collection. The incidents prompted the company to remove some products off its shelves.

© 2024 Cox Media Group