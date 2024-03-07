Target to launch new paid membership called ‘Circle 360’ On Tuesday, Target said it would be launching a paid membership program which starts in April. (bgwalker/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Target said it would be launching a paid membership program which starts in April.

Target will also be revamping its Target Circle with three new ways to shop and save money. The three new ways include Target Circle, Target Circle Card and Circle 360, the company said.

Target will be adding the Target Circle 360 to its Target Circle program. It will cost about $99 for a year subscription. According to the Today Show, from April 7 through May 18, it will cost only $49 for the first year for those who sign up.

The paid membership is similar to the ones that Walmart and Amazon have.

Perks include same-day delivery on orders that cost over $35, free two-day shipping and an additional 30 days to return items, the Today Show reported. The perks also include the same ones that Target Circle members get.

The company will be changing its Target Circle program as well. It will launch on April 7. It will remain free, CNBC reported. The program was launched in 2019 and it is free for shoppers to get some deals on items and other rewards, USA Today reported. This free Target Circle program has over 100 million members, the company said, according to CNBC.

Another revamp will be to its credit card. It was previously called the Target RedCard but will be renamed to the Target Circle Card. Those with the cards will have an extra 30 days to return items, free two-day shopping and will be able to pay $49 if they want to get the Target Circle 360 membership, Target said. It will also come with automatic deals, personalized rewards, partner perks and much more.

“We’ve prioritized building strong relationships with guests since Target’s inception, and our reimagining of Target Circle continues that commitment,” says Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief guest experience officer, Target. “The new Target Circle experience was designed to flex and grow with our guests to deliver more value and ease — no matter how they choose to shop with us — so every visit feels personal, rewarding and made just for you.”

The hope with the revamped Target programs is to increase digital sales and boost weaker sales, CNBC reported.

