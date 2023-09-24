Suspected drunken driver strikes 8 vehicles, transformer box, house window

Lots of damage: A transformer was flattened after a motorist crashed into it and eight vehicles on Thursday. (Commerce City Police Department)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo — A suspected drunken driver in a suburban Denver city is accused of striking eight vehicles, hitting a transformer box and crashing into the window of a home, authorities said.

“And yet somehow, no one was injured,” the Commerce City Police Department said in a Facebook post.

According to police, a motorist attempted to weave around other vehicles while waiting for a train to pass on Thursday night, KDVR-TV reported. Police said the driver struck several vehicles, then fled the scene and struck several parked cars, according to the television station.

That is also when the motorist hit the transformer box, police said in their Facebook post.

Police said the driver continued down E. 71st Avenue and crashed into the window of a home, sideswiped another vehicle and struck three vehicles on E. 70th Avenue.

Vinni Ratulowski said his car was one of the vehicles damaged.

“I just heard two crashes and I ran out to see what happened and realized he’s pretty much ripped the whole front end of my car off,” Ratulowski told KDVR.

Police caught up with the motorist and took him into custody after neighborhood residents detained the man, according to the television station.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle was “full of open and empty alcohol containers.”

The motorist is facing several charges, including hit and run - failure to remain on the scene, obstructing a peace officer, DUI, violation of a protection order (which prohibits alcohol consumption), and reckless driving, police wrote on Facebook.

“Sometimes it takes a village -- but we are sorry that so many of the villagers (innocent bystanders in our community) were impacted by this driver’s rash of poor decisions,” police wrote.

Commerce City is approximately 7 miles from downtown Denver.