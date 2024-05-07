Susan Buckner, ‘Grease’ actress who played cheerleader Patty Simcox, dead at 72

Susan Buckner: The actress, right, who played cheerleader Patty Simcox in "Grease" alongside Olivia Newton-John, died on May 2. She was 72. (CBS via Getty Images)

Actress Susan Buckner, known for her role as cheerleader Patty Simcox in the 1978 film “Grease,” died May 2. She was 72.

In an email, Melissa Berthier, a publicist for the family, wrote that Buckner died peacefully “surrounded by loved ones.”

In “Grease,” Buckner played bubbly cheerleader Simcox, who befriended lead character Sandy at Rydell High School, played by Olivia Newton-John, Entertainment Weekly reported.

She was known for iconic cheer in the movie, urging her fellow cheerleaders to “Do the splits, give a yell! Show a little spirit for old Rydell! Way to go, red and white! Go Rydell, fight, fight, fight!”

“The light she brought into every room will be missed forever,” Buckner’s daughter, Samantha Mansfield, told People. “She was magic, and I was very lucky to call her my best friend.”

Buckner was born Jan. 28, 1952, in Seattle and was crowned Miss Washington in 1971, Berthier said. She represented Washington state the following year in the Miss America Pageant.

Buckner made her television debut in 1973 as one of “The Golddiggers,” an all-female singing and dancing group featured on “The Dean Martin Show,” People reported.

She later joined the all-girl group Fantasy and formed a music duo, Buckner and Pratt, according to Variety.

Buckner also appeared as a dancer on “The Mac Davis Show,” “Sonny and Cher” and the “Telly Savalas Live Touring Show,” Berthier wrote. She also performed as a synchronized swimmer on “The Brady Bunch Variety Hour” and was a dancer in the 1976 film, “The First Nudie Musical.”

The actress made several appearances on television series including “The Love Boat,” “B.J. and the Bear,” “The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries” and co-starred on “When the Whistle Blows” in 1980.

Buckner also starred in the 1981 horror-thriller, “Deadly Blessing” and had an uncredited role as a news reporter in the 1989 film, “Police Academy 6: City Under Siege.”

Buckner is survived by her two children, son Adam Josephs and daughter Samantha Mansfield; her four grandchildren; her sister, Linda; her daughter-in-law and son-in-law; and her longtime partner, Al,” Berthier wrote.

