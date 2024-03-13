‘Surreal’: Lenny Kravitz honored with star at Hollywood Walk of Fame

Lenny Kravitz: The singer poses with his star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — The Hollywood Walk of Fame let love rule on Tuesday, awarding singer Lenny Kravitz the 2,774th star since the site on Hollywood Boulevard was created in 1961.

Kravitz received the honor with his daughter, Zoë Kravitz, at his side, KTLA-TV reported. Also attending was actor Denzel Washington, who along with Zoë Kravitz, were guest speakers during the ceremony.

“I used to walk these very streets because the action and the grit that I was missing in New York was right here in Hollywood,” Kravitz told the audience, according to KTTV. “As a teenager, I spent a lot of time walking up and down Hollywood Boulevard, seeing the names of all my idols.

Lenny Kravitz dedicates his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to people who helped shape his life and career, including Lisa Bonet. https://t.co/7vJwne9ZCq pic.twitter.com/AC4KC7EqTZ — Variety (@Variety) March 12, 2024

“I never dreamed about having a star. I was usually just looking for a place to crash. But I did dream about making the music I wanted and doing my own thing. To see my name, Lenny Kravitz, permanently engraved on the same street I used to walk is a surreal, indescribable feeling.”

Kravitz paid tribute to his mother, the late Roxie Roker, who starred in “The Jeffersons” television series during the 1970s; and Marla Gibbs, who also appeared in the Norman Lear comedy.

He also thanked his former wife, Lisa Bonet. The couple married in 1987 and split up four years later, according to People. Despite their divorce in 1993, they have remained good friends, according to the magazine.

“You were such a major part of me finding myself both as an artist and a human being,” Kravitz said.

Zoë Kravitz attended the ceremony with her rumored boyfriend, Channing Tatum. She joked that being the singer’s daughter “has been one of the great adventures of my life.”

“In many ways, we’ve grown up together,” noting that her father was 24 when she was born to him and Bonet.

“We’ve been through a lot. We’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen you change in the most beautiful ways, I’ve seen the way you’ve stayed the same in the most important ways,” the younger Kravitz said. “I’ve seen the way you show up, take care of the people you love -- I’ve seen your incredible dedication to your art, but mostly, I’ve seen through your shirts.

“According to my dad, if it doesn’t expose your nipples, it’s not a shirt.”

Kravitz had two hits in the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 -- “It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over,” which peaked at No. 2 in 1991; and “Again,” which topped out at No. 8 in late 2000 and early 2001.

Kravitz is also noted for the songs “Fly Away,” “Let Love Rule,” “American Woman” and “Mr. Cab Driver.”

“With this star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Lenny Kravitz’s contributions to the entertainment industry will be forever immortalized and celebrated. It serves as a testament to his exceptional talent, dedication, and significant impact on popular culture,” Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement. “Lenny continues to inspire aspiring musicians and entertainers, and this recognition from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is truly well-deserved.”

