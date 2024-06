Abortion pill ruling FILE PHOTO: Exterior view of the U.S. Supreme Court building. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Court Accountab)

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a bid to curb access to mifepristone, a key drug commonly used in abortions.

The court unanimously rejected a lawsuit challenging the Food and Drug Administration’s approach to regulating the pill, allowing for them to be mailed to patients without requiring an in-person doctor’s visit, CNN and Bloomberg News reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.





