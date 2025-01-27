Super Bowl LIX: How to have a big game experience without traveling to New Orleans

FILE PHOTO: NFL stadiums across the country will give fans a taste of the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.

Now that we know that Super Bowl LIX will once again feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, what can fans do if their teams did not make the big game? There are 30 other teams with hordes of fans who want their own taste of the championship game.

Verizon is launching its FanFest this year to fill the void

In nearly 30 cities across the country, those that have their own NFL team, the FanFest will be a stand-in for the Superdome in New Orleans.

Steelers fans can go to Acrisure Stadium, Jaguars fans Daily’s Place Amphitheater at EverBank Stadium and Panthers fans can go to Bank of America Stadium to meet NFL legends, have VIP access and partake in game day food and games, Verizon said.

The FanFest is open to Verizon customers and its employees, according to the company.

Those in attendance “can meet NFL Hall of Famers, take selfies at the 50-yard line, spike a ball in the end-zone, tour the locker room, enjoy food from local small businesses, get exclusive merchandise,” the company said.

Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning is the FanFest ambassador. He said they expect about 120 players to take part in the “largest simultaneous Super Bowl party ever, The Associated Press reported.

To attend you will need tickets. Click here to find your nearest fanfest and request tickets.

The AP said that about 150,000 fans will go to FanFests all over the country on Super Bowl Sunday.





© 2025 Cox Media Group