Space tourism: Virgin Galactic launces to edge of space

After years of planning, Virgin Galactic has launched its first tourists to the edge of space.
A former British Olympian and a mother and daughter were on board the VSS Unity when it took off strapped the VSS Eve from Spaceport America in New Mexico.
Jon Goodwin, who competed in the 1972 Munich Summer Games, bought his ticket 18 years ago for $200,000. A ticket now costs $450,000, The Associated Press reported.
His traveling companions were health and wellness coach Keisha Schahaff and her daughter Anastatia Mayers from Antigua, CNN reported. They won a sweepstakes to secure their seats.
Along with the space tourists, two pilots and Virgin Galactic’s astronaut trainer were on board the Unity.
This was the seventh trip to space for Virgin Galactic but the first for paying passengers on board the VSS Unity, according to the AP.
The Unity was carried down the runway by the VMS Eve which took off into the sky. When it hit 44,300 feet, it released the Unity, allowing the spacecraft to fire its rocket engine, flying straight up about 50 miles to the U.S.-designated end of the Earth’s atmosphere, CNN reported. At the flight’s peak, the people on board were weightless for a few minutes as the aircraft free-fell before gliding back to the spaceport.
The passengers were also able to see the curve of the Earth firsthand, Space.com reported.
What a day! Here are the #Galactic02 spaceflight stats!— Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) August 10, 2023
⏰ Take-off Time
8:30 AM MDT
📍 Release Altitude
44,300 FT
🚀 Apogee
55 Miles
Top Speed
Mach 3
🌎 Landing Time
9:30 AM MDT
More info about today's spaceflight: https://t.co/q2hdctgAqx pic.twitter.com/yoQzWna4aY
Virgin Galactic owner, Richard Branson, watched the mission from Antigua during a party, the AP reported.