Solar eclipse 2024: Where will the eclipse be visible? This map and timeline show you

2024 solar eclipse On April 8, some 31 million residents in 15 U.S. states will be treated to an event as old as the planet when a solar eclipse will cut across a good portion of the country.

Those in the roughly 2,575-mile path will see a total solar eclipse — meaning that they will go into total darkness as the moon moves in between the sun and the Earth.

Those who live in other parts of the country won’t be left out. While the path of totality is only about 115 miles wide, the rest of the contiguous 48 states will experience a partial eclipse — meaning the skies will darken, but it will look more like an overcast afternoon.

The eclipse will enter the United States in Texas and travel through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Small parts of Tennessee and Michigan will also experience the total solar eclipse.

If you plan a trip to go see the eclipse, the table below provides the time that totality begins in some U.S. cities in the path of totality. These areas will also experience a partial eclipse before and after these times.

begins Totality Begins Maximum Totality Ends Partial Ends Dallas 12:23 p.m. CDT 1:40 p.m. CDT 1:42 p.m. CDT 1:44 p.m. CDT 3:02 p.m. CDT Idabel, Oklahoma 12:28 p.m. CDT 1:45 p.m. CDT 1:47 p.m. CDT 1:49 p.m. CDT 3:06 p.m. CDT Little Rock, Arkansas 12:33 p.m. CDT 1:51 p.m. CDT 1:52 p.m. CDT 1:54 p.m. CDT 3:11 p.m. CDT Poplar Bluff, Missouri 12:39 p.m. CDT 1:56 p.m. CDT 1:56 p.m. CDT 2:00 p.m. CDT 3:15 p.m. CDT Paducah, Kentucky 12:42 p.m. CDT 2:00 p.m. CDT 2:01 p.m. CDT 2:02 p.m. CDT 3:18 p.m. CDT Carbondale, Illinois 12:42 p.m. CDT 1:59 p.m. CDT 2:01 p.m. CDT 2:03 p.m. CDT 3:18 p.m. CDT Evansville, Indiana 12:45 p.m. CDT 2:02 p.m. CDT 2:04 p.m. CDT 2:05 p.m. CDT 3:20 p.m. CDT Cleveland 1:59 p.m. EDT 3:13 p.m. EDT 3:15 p.m. EDT 3:17 p.m. EDT 4:29 p.m. EDT Erie, Pennsylvania 2:02 p.m. EDT 3:16 p.m. EDT 3:18 p.m. EDT 3:20 p.m. EDT 4:30 p.m. EDT Buffalo, New York 2:04 p.m. EDT 3:18 p.m. EDT 3:20 p.m. EDT 3:22 p.m. EDT 4:32 p.m. EDT Burlington, Vermont 2:14 p.m. EDT 3:26 p.m. EDT 3:27 p.m. EDT 3:29 p.m. EDT 4:37 p.m. EDT Lancaster, New Hampshire 2:16 p.m. EDT 3:27 p.m. EDT 3:29 p.m. EDT 3:30 p.m. EDT 4:38 p.m. EDT Caribou, Maine 2:22 p.m. EDT 3:32 p.m. EDT 3:33 p.m. EDT 3:34 p.m. EDT 4:40 p.m. EDT

If you are wondering what you can see in your area and what time the eclipse will begin and end for you, you can check here.

Just enter the name of your city or town and you will be redirected to another page. Then, on the left-hand side of that page, click on “solar eclipse” — it will say either “total or partial eclipse.” It will then show you what time the eclipse begins in your area, the time it will be at its maximum effect and when it ends.

