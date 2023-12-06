UNLV shooting: Suspect dead, ‘multiple victims’ reported, police say

Beam Hall at the UNLV campus

Beam Hall Beam Hall at the UNLV campus (Google Maps/Google)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LAS VEGAS — The person suspected of opening fire at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday was found dead as police responded to reports of the shooting, according to authorities.

>> Read more trending news

It was not immediately clear how the suspected shooter died. They were not immediately identified.

Police confirmed the death shortly after saying on social media that the shooter was “contained.”

University police said they were responding to an “active shooter” incident in Beam Hall and later in the Student Union. It was not immediately clear how many people were believed to have been injured or if any deaths were reported, though the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said there “appears to be multiple victims.”

“Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a post on social media.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!