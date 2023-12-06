UNLV shooting: Suspect dead, ‘multiple victims’ reported, police say

LAS VEGAS — The person suspected of opening fire at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday was found dead as police responded to reports of the shooting, according to authorities.

It was not immediately clear how the suspected shooter died. They were not immediately identified.

Police confirmed the death shortly after saying on social media that the shooter was “contained.”

#BREAKING The suspect is contained. This is an active investigation. Please continue to avoid the area and watch for responding emergency units. https://t.co/EFVKgGyQuy — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 6, 2023

University police said they were responding to an “active shooter” incident in Beam Hall and later in the Student Union. It was not immediately clear how many people were believed to have been injured or if any deaths were reported, though the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said there “appears to be multiple victims.”

“Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a post on social media.

