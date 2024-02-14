2 in custody after shooting during Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - FEBRUARY 14: A general view as fans assemble in front of Union Station prior to the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police took two people into custody Wednesday after a shooting was reported at the end of the parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ win in Super Bowl LVIII, authorities said.

Kansas City police said they were responding Wednesday afternoon to reports of shots fired around Union Station. The Kansas City Fire Department told KMBC that they were dealing with a “fluid situation.”

“Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck,” police said. “We took two armed people into custody for more investigation.”

At least 5 people hospitalized: report

Update 4 p.m. EST Feb. 14: Five people were taken to the University Health Truman Medical Center after being injured in Wednesday’s shooting at the end of the Super Bowl victory parade, KMBC reported.

It was not clear whether all those hospitalized suffered gunshot wounds.

Original report: Officials urged people to leave the area “to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims.” They did not specify how many people are believed to have been injured.

Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

We are releasing everyone from inside Union Station. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

It was not immediately clear whether the shooting was connected with the Super Bowl victory parade.

Gunshots were heard “at the conclusion of the rally,” Capt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, told the Kansas City Star. Citing scanner traffic, the newspaper reported that as many as nine people may have been shot. Fire officials told KSHB that they were dealing with about 10 victims.

Authorities continue to investigate.

Crowds of revelers gathered Wednesday in Kansas City, days after the Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58.

Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - FEBRUARY 14: A general view as fans assemble in front of Union Station prior to the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

