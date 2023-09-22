Sheriff: Truck carrying chickens overturns on busy highway; chickens scattered on roadway

HALL COUNTY, GA. — A busy highway in Hall County, Georgia reopened Friday after a truck carrying chickens overturned.

>> Read more trending news

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said that the truck overturned Friday morning. It blocked all northbound lanes of Athens Highway, also known as U.S. 129, just north of AL Mangum Road. Traffic was also delayed in the southbound lanes.

The sheriff’s office warned drivers that live and dead chickens were on the roadway and to go through the area with caution, according to WSB-TV.

The news outlet reported that it’s not clear how many chickens were killed. The truck driver was treated at the scene for injuries.

The area reopened just before 1 p.m., according to authorities.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.