Seabird with fishhook in beak pecks at hospital door for assistance

File photo. A seabird showed up at a hospital emergency room in Germany and pecked at the glass, wanting assistance.

A common European seabird had an uncommon reaction outside of a hospital’s emergency room door, and with good reason -- it had a triple fishhook stuck in its beak.

A cormorant was pecking at the glass door of the Klinikum Links der Weser hospital in Bremen, Germany, on Sunday, People reported.

“We then saw at second glance that there was something metallic on his beak,” employee Cihat Cirit said in the hospital’s Facebook post on Feb. 16, which was translated from German.

Removing the sharp object was difficult, so emergency room personnel called in local firefighters for help, People reported.

“A first attempt to capture the bird to concentrate on the problem more accurately failed,” the post read, according to the magazine.

But by working together, medical staff members and local firefighters were able to remove the fishhook and treat the bird’s wound, The Associated Press reported. Firefighters cut off the three curved tips of the fishhook, allowing medical personnel to remove the remaining pieces and care for the distressed bird.

“I haven’t experienced that in my 15 years of work so far,” Cirit said, according to the Facebook post.

The Bremen fire department said the bird was later released on the grounds of the hospital’s park.

According to the AP, a cormorant is a large bird with a long neck, a wedge-shaped head and a sharp beak with a hooked tip.

© 2025 Cox Media Group