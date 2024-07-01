SCOTUS rules on Trump Jan. 6 immunity claim; sends case back to lower court

SCOTUS ruling FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump walks on stage to deliver the keynote address at the Faith & Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority Policy Conference at the Washington Hilton on June 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

The Supreme Court has sent former President Donald Trump’s immunity claim back to a lower court.

The ruling was written by Chief Justice John Roberts with a vote of 6 to 3, saying that presidents have immunity for official acts, but no immunity for unofficial acts, according to SCOTUSblog.

The website says that part of the opinion states that courts have not determined how to separate official and unofficial presidential acts.

Trump claimed that former presidents are immune from prosecution for the official acts they took while in office. He went further by demanding that the charges he is facing of election interference be dismissed, The Associated Press reported.

Minutes after the ruling was issued, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, “BIG WIN FOR OUR CONSTITUTION AND DEMOCRACY. PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!”

Special counsel Jack Smith said the prosecution of Trump is based on the belief that no one is above the law, Reuters reported.

Trump was charged in Aug 2023 with conspiring to defraud the United States, corruptly obstructing an official proceeding and conspiring to do so and conspiring against the right of Americans to vote, Reuters reported. The former president has pleaded not guilty.

Trump said that without immunity, presidents would not be able to do their jobs while in office, always being afraid of being prosecuted after the end of their terms, CNN reported.

The case, which was one of the last rulings of the term, was argued on April 25. Typically the decisions are handed down by the end of June before entering into a summer recess, CNN reported.

The high court has ruled that former presidents can’t be sued in civil cases stemming from their time in office, but have not had to rule on criminal immunity.

A lower court had ruled in February that Trump was not immune.

The case partially hinges on whether what Trump did after the 2020 election were official duties or private, CNN reported.

The AP pointed out that the timing of the justices’ decision would all but stop the former president from having to stand trial before the November election, even if they had decided he was not immune to prosecution.

The trial had been scheduled to start on March 4 but was delayed over the immunity claims.

Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group