Rosalynn Carter: World reacts to death of former first lady

Rosalynn Carter: The former first lady will be remembered for her advocacy for mental health. (Leigh Vogel/Getty Images)

Tributes poured in Sunday for former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died Sunday at the age of 96.

In late May, the Carter Center, the couple’s human rights group, announced that she had been diagnosed with dementia. She entered hospice care on Friday.

Bess Truman, the wife of President Harry Truman, is the only first lady to have outlived Rosalynn Carter, according to the National First Ladies Library. She died in 1982 at the age of 97.

In July 2023, the Carters celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary. They were the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history.

The current first lady, Jill Biden, spoke about her predecessor at a holiday event at Naval Station Norfolk on Sunday, CNN reported.

“The former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has just passed,” Biden said. “And she was well known for her efforts on mental health and caregiving and women’s rights.

“And so I hope that during the holidays you’ll … include the Carter family in your prayers.”

Former President George W. Bush called Carter a woman of dignity and strength.

“There was no greater advocate of President Carter, and their partnership set a wonderful example of loyalty and fidelity,” Bush and former first lady Laura Bush said in a statement. “She leaves behind an important legacy in her work to destigmatize mental health. We join our fellow citizens in sending our condolences to President Carter and their family.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that Rosalynn Carter “dedicated her life to serving others.”

“America has lost a passionate humanitarian and champion for people all over the world,” Schumer, D-N.Y., wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

First Lady Rosalynn Carter dedicated her life to serving others.



America has lost a passionate humanitarian and champion for people all over the world.



My heart goes out to her entire family. pic.twitter.com/Zi8eQDlRiT — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 19, 2023

Former First Lady Melania Trump said that Carter leaves behind a meaningful legacy, according to The Associated Press.

“We will always remember her servant’s heart and devotion to her husband, family, and country. May she rest in peace,” Trump tweeted.

Rosalynn Carter leaves behind a meaningful legacy not only as First Lady but as a wife and mother. We will always remember her servant’s heart and devotion to her husband, family, and country. May she rest in peace. — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) November 19, 2023

Journalist Maria Shriver said that she long “admired Rosalynn’s work in mental health and caregiving.”

“Let’s hold Rosalynn and the entire Carter family in our hearts, and hope that her mission of supporting caregivers and raising awareness of the mental health issues involved continue to grow,” Shriver wrote on Instagram.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that Rosalynn Carter “lived a life of service to her community and to our nation.”

Rosalynn Carter lived a life of service to her community and to our nation. New York joins the Carter family in mourning her loss. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 19, 2023

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said that for “all her life,” Rosalynn Carter “dedicated herself to serving others.”

All her life Rosalynn Carter dedicated herself to serving others. As First Lady she served our country with grace and kindness. My heart is with her love of over 75 years, President Carter and their family today. pic.twitter.com/StYOTnheik — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) November 19, 2023

Wanda Sykes said that Rosalynn Carter “brought compassion and advocacy to the forefront.

“A true inspiration and a woman of substance,” Sykes tweeted.

In remembrance of First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who brought compassion and advocacy to the forefront. A true inspiration and a woman of substance. Sending love to President Carter and their family. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/tiGEbzCkPX — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) November 19, 2023

Actress Lynda Carter said that the former first lady handled the post “with strength and grace.”

“She showed us what it meant to be a champion of the American people and a public servant long beyond the call of duty,” the “Wonder Woman” star tweeted.

To be the First Lady is an unenviable task, but Rosalynn Carter handled it with strength and grace. She showed us what it meant to be a champion for the American people and a public servant long beyond the call of duty. We will miss you, Mrs. Carter. pic.twitter.com/fKiAVUDCSj — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) November 19, 2023

Habitat for Humanity, the group that Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter worked with for decades, called the late first lady “a compassionate and committed champion” for the organization.

“She worked fiercely to help families around the world,” the organization tweeted.

We are deeply saddened to learn that Rosalynn Carter has died. She was a compassionate and committed champion of #HabitatforHumanity and worked fiercely to help families around the world. #HonoringMrsCarter pic.twitter.com/oJJhFmGhIr — Habitat for Humanity (@Habitat_org) November 19, 2023

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder tweeted that Rosalynn Carter was “a great partner to a consequential President and helped define the modern role” of the first lady.

“She was gracious, warm -- and determined,” Holder wrote.

Rosalynn Carter was a great partner to a consequential President and helped to define the modern role of First Lady. She was gracious, warm - and determined.



My thoughts are with the entire Carter family and especially with the President. pic.twitter.com/2LdluNlTUE — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) November 19, 2023

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp emphasized Rosalynn Carter’s ‘indelible impact’ on Georgia and the nation.

“Her achievements will stand the test of time and continue to be celebrated by those who knew her best.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens called Carter “the model for the modern day First Lady.”

“She never stopped advocating for mental health or the Equal Rights Amendment,” Dickens said in a statement. “The city of Atlanta joins all of Georgia — and mourners around the world — as we honor the memory of First Lady Rosalynn Carter.”

Actress Mia Farrow tweeted simply, “Thank you!!”

Thank you !!

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter pic.twitter.com/9dBBIoyezm — Mia Farrow 🏳️‍🌈 🌻🇺🇦 (@MiaFarrow) November 19, 2023

While Jimmy Carter stayed above the fray of partisan politics, Rosalynn was not shy about stumping for her husband, earning the nickname “Steel Magnolia,” The Washington Post reported.

“I’ve always said I’m more political than Jimmy,” she once said. “I’m political, he’s not.”

“She is clearly the most political first lady, maybe in history, in terms of being involved in politics and in the campaign,” Patrick Caddell, Jimmy Carter’s pollster, told The New York Times during the 1980 presidential campaign.

“At the beginning, she was imprisoned by her shyness,” E. Stanly Godbold Jr., a Carter biographer, told the newspaper. “Once she started breaking out of her shell, she piggybacked her career onto her husband’s. Then she had a foot in both worlds, the liberated career woman as well as the supportive spouse.”

Rosalynn Carter and other First Ladies, offstage at a US Botanic Garden event, 1994: #Kinney pic.twitter.com/JOj1a2bc0v — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) November 19, 2023

Our prayers are with the former president and the Carter family during this difficult time. https://t.co/r5u1ODg1hn pic.twitter.com/3T4tBRje99 — Rep. Hank Johnson (@RepHankJohnson) November 19, 2023

The Atlanta Braves are deeply saddened by the passing of humanitarian and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. Our thoughts and prayers are with President Carter and the entire Carter family. pic.twitter.com/o86II16utR — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 19, 2023

Our deepest condolences go out to the Carter family. First Lady Rosalynn Carter dedicated her life to helping others with compassion and grace, and was a model for us all. pic.twitter.com/t96sKscfxR — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) November 19, 2023

