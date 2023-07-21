Remembering Tony Bennett FILE PHOTO: Tony Bennett performs during the 2018 CMA Country Christmas at Curb Event Center on September 27, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The entertainment world is reeling from the news that iconic crooner Tony Bennett has died at the age of 96.

Several have taken to social media to mourn the man who gave us “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.”

Bennett’s official Facebook page said that “Tony left us today but he was still singing the other day at his piano and his last song was, “Because of You,” his first #1 hit. Tony, Because of you we have your songs in our heart forever.

Tony left us today but he was still singing the other day at his piano and his last song was, “Because of You,” his first #1 hit. Tony, because of you we have your songs in our heart forever. ❤ Posted by Tony Bennett on Friday, July 21, 2023

New York City Mayor Eric Adams called Bennett “a working class kid from Queens.”

A working class kid from Queens, Tony Bennett sang our song to the world.



Don't let the lyrics fool you – he left is heart right here in New York City. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/DacSoQV90N — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) July 21, 2023

Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers wrote on social media, “What a dude, what a class act, what a singer. so grateful to have shared a stage with him. a beautiful human being,” The Independent reported.

While singer Paul Young called Bennett “truly one of the greats.”

Ahhh, RIP Tony Bennett, truly one of the greats. The first album I had was Tony Bennett sings 10 Rodgers and Hart songs, from when my record company in 1976 let me do a ‘bank raid’ of their vinyl stock and I was a fan from there on in. An incredible singer live, saw him many… pic.twitter.com/FN9Z1Q4Cmb — Paul Young (@PaulYoungParlez) July 21, 2023

Singer and actor Harry Connick Jr. said that Bennett had “changed the world with your voice.”

tony... you changed the world with your voice... thank you for always being so kind to me... i love you and i'll miss you very much... @itstonybennett photo credit: @kevinmazur Posted by Harry Connick Jr on Friday, July 21, 2023

WQED in Pittsburgh remembered Bennett’s appearance on “Mister Rogers Neighborhood” where the singer performed Roger’s song “It’s You I Like” while he drew a picture of one of Roger’s puppets.

RIP Tony Bennett. You left your heart in our neighborhood and we're thankful. 🙏 WATCH-> https://t.co/RXVlk0Au7Z pic.twitter.com/pGg9dxwo47 — WQED Pittsburgh (@wqed) July 21, 2023

Steven Van Zandt said, “The best of the best. The last of the legends. A man whose heart was as big as his voice,” The Independent reported.

Singer and former television host John Tesh said that Bennett will be missed.

Legendary performer Tony Bennett has passed away at age 96. Known for songs such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco,"... Posted by John Tesh on Friday, July 21, 2023

Catherine Zeta-Jones thanked Bennett as she celebrated his life.

In celebration of the life of the great Tony Bennett. Thank you. 🙏🏻R. I. P. Posted by Catherine Zeta-Jones on Friday, July 21, 2023

My most heartfelt condolences go out to Tony Bennett’s family and friends. They’re also my emotional family and friends pic.twitter.com/eohrA6fpjI — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) July 21, 2023

The great Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96. He was the last of his kind, a master of the American songbook. He may have left his Heart in San Francisco, but he won all of our hearts, from Sinatra to Lady Gaga. Be at peace, and sing to us now from the stars, Tony. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 21, 2023

Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96. An incredible life. Rest in peace… pic.twitter.com/v7nxcXYQ4A — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 21, 2023

Another all time great gone.



"Out of the tree of life I just picked me a plumb "



Rest in peace, legend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6YlptrlZur — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) July 21, 2023

Rest in Peace to one of the best to ever grace the stage. I was just saying that the greatest gig I had ever witnessed was Tony Bennett at North Sea Jazz in 2012. It was like dropping a needle on a record. He was the last of the greatest generation of singers and musicians. pic.twitter.com/KAqtyA3ujr — Joe Bonamassa (Official) (@JBONAMASSA) July 21, 2023

RIP Tony Bennett

💔pic.twitter.com/UWgus8LHcf — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) July 21, 2023

This one shouldn’t sting so much because any of us would take 96 years, but man is it hard to imagine a world without the great Tony Bennett. 💔 https://t.co/IFCUhxP868 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 21, 2023





