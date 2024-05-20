Red Lobster files for bankruptcy

Bankruptcy FILE PHOTO: A customer walks up to a Red Lobster restaurant that is closed on May 14, 2024 in Fremont, California. Less than one month after restaurant chain Red Lobster considered filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to address rising labor costs and in hopes of renegotiating property leases and long-term contracts, 87 Red Lobster locations abruptly closed their doors in 27 states across the country. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Red Lobster has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy days after it unexpectedly closed dozens of restaurants.

The restaurant chain, which is the largest chain in the world, has more than $1 billion in debt and plans to sell the business to its lenders, CNN reported.

It has more than 100,000 creditors, The New York Times reported.

Analysts said the reason for financial issues could be attributed to recent mismanagement, competition and inflation, CNN reported. The Associated Press cited rising leases and labor costs as challenges for the restaurant.

A recent all-you-can-eat shrimp promotion, a deal that the company was known for, recently overwhelmed locations and, according to the AP, caused the company to suffer millions in losses.

