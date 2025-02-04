Recall alert: Walmart broccoli recall classified as Class I

A recall of broccoli sold at Walmart that had initially been issued in December was recently classified as a Class I recall.

More than 5,900 cases of broccoli florets sold under the Marketside brand were recalled in late December because it could have been contaminated with listeria, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

The washed and ready-to-eat broccoli was past its best-if-used date and was no longer on store shelves at the time of the recall, but the FDA said that consumers may still have it in their freezers.

The bags of broccoli that were recalled had UPC 6 81131 32884 5 on the back of the bag and a best-if-used-by date of Dec. 10, 2024. It also had lot code BFFG327A6.

The broccoli was sold in Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming, the FDA said.

The recall only affects this one type, no other Marketside or Braga Fresh products.

The FDA classified the recall as a Class I on Jan. 27.

A Class I recall is when there is “a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death,” the FDA states on its website.

For more information, call Braga Fresh at 877-456-7445 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT or contact the company by email.

