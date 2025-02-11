Recall alert: Tuna sold at Trader Joes, Walmart, Costco recalled

FILE PHOTO: Canned tuna sold at stores such as Walmart, Trader Joe's and Costco has been recalled.

Tuna sold at several popular store chains across the country has been recalled.

The cans of tuna have easy open pull tab can lids that may not be fully sealed and can at minimum leak or worse become contaminated with clostridium botulinum, or a potentially deadly type of food poisoning, Tri-Union Seafoods said in a news release.

Tri-Union Seafoods issued a voluntary recall due to the issue.

The tuna was sold under several brand names:

H-E-B (Texas)

Trader Joe’s (Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin)

Genova 7 oz. cans/Costco (Florida and Georgia)

Genova 5 oz. cans/Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart and independent retailers (Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Texas)

Van Camp’s/Walmart and independent retailers (Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey)

The variations of tuna that were recalled are listed below by brand:

Genova

Solid white tuna in olive oil - 5 oz.

UPC 4800000215



Can Code S94N 42K, best if used by date 12/12/2027





Can Code S94N 43K, best if used by date 12/12/2027





Can Code S94N 44K, best if used by date 12/12/2027





Can Code S94N D1L, best if used by date 1/24/2028

Yellowfin tuna in olive oil - 5 oz.

UPC 4800013265



Can Code S84N D1N, best if used by date 1/13/2028





Can Code S84N D2M, best if used by date 1/17/2028

Yellowfin tuna in olive oil - 5 oz., 4-pack

UPC 4800073265



Can Code S84N 41M, best if used by date 12/13/2027





Can Code S84N 42M, best if used by date 12/13/2027





Can Code S84N 42N, best if used by date 12/13/2027





Can Code S84N 43N, best if used by date 12/13/2027





Can Code S84N D1L, best if used by date 1/21/2028





Can Code S84N D1L, best if used by date 1/23/2028





Can Code S84N D3L, best if used by date 1/24/2028

Yellowfin tuna in olive oil - 7 oz., 6-pack

UPC 4800063267



Can Code S84N D1D, best if used by date 1/21/2028





Can Code S84N D1D, best if used by date 1/23/2028





Can Code S84N D3D, best if used by date 1/23/2028





Can Code S84N D1D, best if used by date 1/27/2028





Can Code S84N D2D, best if used by date 1/27/2028

Yellowfin tuna in extra virgin olive oil with sea salt - 5 oz.

UPC 4800013275



Can Code S88N D1M, best if used by date 1/17/2028

Van Camp’s Seafood

Van Camp’s solid light tuna in oil, 5 oz.

UPC 4800025015



Can Code S83N 45K, best if used by date 12/2/2027

Van Camp’s solid light tuna in oil - 5 oz., 4-pack

UPC 4800075015



Can Code S83N 45K, best if used by date 12/2/2027

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s solid light yellowfin tuna in olive oil

UPC 51403



Can code S74N D2M, best if used by date 1/10/2028

Trader Joe’s solid white tuna in olive oil

UPC 99287



Can code S94N D3N, best if used by date 1/13/2028





Can code S94N D4N, best if used by date 1/13/2028

Trader Joe’s solid white tuna in water

UPC 99285



Can code S92N D1L, best if used by date 1/9/2028





Can code S92N D2L, best if used by date 1/9/2028

Trader Joe’s solid white after low sodium

UPC 95836



Can code S91N 41K, best if used by date 12/12/2027





Can code S91N 43M, best if used by date 12/13/2027





Can code S91N 44M, best if used by date 12/13/2027

Trader Joe’s solid white water no salt added

UPC 99284



Can code S90N D2N, best if used by date 1/8/2028





Can code S90N D1M, best if used by date 1/9/2028





Can code S90N D2N, best if used by date 1/9/2028

H-E-B

H-E-B solid white tuna in water - 5 oz., 4-pack

UPC 4122043345



Can code S9FA 45K, best if used by date 12/12/2027





Can code S9FA 46K, best if used by date 12/12/2027

If you have the recalled tuna, return it to the store for a refund, throw it away or contact Tri-Union Seafoods for a retrieval kit and coupon.

You can call the company at 833-374-0171 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET or reach out by email.

