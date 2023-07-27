Recall alert: Trader Joe’s recalls broccoli cheese soup over potential bug contamination

The Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall for a product sold at Trader Joe’s. This time the recall affects the company’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup.

The soup is being recalled in seven states “because the product has insects in the frozen broccoli florets, the FDA said in an enforcement report.

The soup was sold under the Trader Joe’s brand but was made by Winter Gardens Quality Foods, Inc. based in New Oxford, Pennsylvania, which initiated the recall, NBC News reported.

The FDA said that 10,889 cases are subject to the recall with each case containing 12 containers of refrigerated soup with lot codes:

383

384

385

390

391

392

397

398

405

406

425

426

431

433

442

The soup has the following use-by dates:

7/18/2023

7/19/2023

7/20/2023

7/25/2023

7/26/2023

7/27/2023

8/1/2023

8/2/2023

8/9/2023

8/10/2023

8/29/2023

8/30/2023

9/4/2023

9/6/2023

9/15/2023

They were sold in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington, according to the FDA.

The Miami Herald reported that the soup can be returned to the store for a full refund.

Last week, Trader Joe’s issued a recall for two cookie products after it was found they may contain rocks.





