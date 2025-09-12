Recall alert: Target’s Good & Gather burrito bowl blend recalled

Tens of thousands of bags of burrito bowl blend sold at Target stores nationwide have been recalled.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of some lots of Good & Gather Southwest-Style Burrito Bowl Blend because it may have undeclared shrimp.

About 57.240 frozen 12-oz bags of burrito bowl blends were sold in Target stores nationwide, starting on April 17.

The recalled food has UPC 085239931356 and the following lot codes:

L5055-1

L5055-2

L5055-3

L5055-4

L5055-5

L5055-6

The bags have a best-by date of 08/24/2026.

There were three consumer complaints about shrimp in the mix, which could pose a risk of serious or deadly allergic reaction, the FDA said. However, no illnesses have been reported.

If you have recalled food, do not eat it and contact Target Guest Relations at 800-440-0680 for a refund.

