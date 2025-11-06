Recall alert: Nearly a million bottles of Prosecco sold at Costco recalled due to laceration hazard

Nearly a million bottles of Prosecco sold at Costco are being recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled almost a million bottles of Prosecco sold at Costco. The bottle can break or shatter and cut someone.

The CPSC said that 941,400 bottles of Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG were recalled. The wine has UPC 196633883742 with Costco item number 1879870. It came in a green bottle with purple foil on the top and a purple label.

They were sold at stores in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin from April to August for $8.

There have been 10 reports of the bottles shattering or breaking. One person was cut, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled wine, you should not try to open it and instead throw it away and contact the maker, Ethica Wines, for instructions to get a refund.

For more information, contact the company by phone at 786-810-7132 or by email.

©2025 Cox Media Group