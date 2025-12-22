Recall alert: Holiday kielbasa recalled for potential metal contamination

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced the recall of nearly 2,000 pounds of holiday kielbasa.

The sausage, produced by Olympia Provisions of Portland, Oregon, may be contaminated with metal, the agency’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The ready-to-eat holiday kielbasa was produced on Oct. 14 and was shipped to retailers in California, Oregon and Washington. It was also sold online nationwide.

It came in 16-ounce, vacuum-sealed plastic packages with “Olympia Provisions Uncured Holiday Kielbasa” on the label. It has a best if used by date of 02/19/26 and establishment number EST. 39928, the FSIS said.

If you have the recalled kielbasa, you should not eat it and either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

