Recall alert: Gerber Soothe ‘n’ Chew Teething Sticks recalled, discontinued

Gerber has not only recalled its Soothe ‘n’ Chew Teething Sticks, but the company has also discontinued the product over potential choking hazards.

The company said that the teething sticks will distributed nationwide in stores and via the internet in 45 states, including, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and Puerto Rico.

Gerber said it had received complaints of choking incidents and one involved an emergency room visit.

The recalled products include the strawberry apple and banana varieties. The strawberry apple products came in 3.2 oz boxes and have UPC 0 15000 04618 7 while the banana flavor came in either 3.1 oz or 1.59 oz boxes with either UPC 0 15000 04608 8 or 0 15000 01015 7. All lot codes are being recalled and discontinued, the company said.

If you have the recalled and discontinued teething sticks, do not give them to children and return them to the store from where they were purchased for a refund.

If you have questions or concerns, you can call Gerber 24/7 at 800-4-GERBER (800-443-7237).

©2025 Cox Media Group