Recall alert: Celery sold at Walmart in 28 states recalled

Celery sold at Walmart locations across the country has been recalled because it could be contaminated with listeria.

The celery was produced by Duda Farm Fresh Foods and the recall only affects a single lot of washed and ready-to-eat 4 in/1.6 oz. Marketside Celery Sticks with the best if used by date of 03/23/25.

The four-pack of celery sticks has lot code: P047650 and UPC 6 81131 16151 0.

No other products are being recalled and all of the potentially contaminated celery is already past its best-by date and is no longer available. It could still be in people’s freezers for later use.

The celery was sold at Walmart locations in the following states:

Alabama

California

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Iowa

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Maryland

Michigan

Missouri

Montana

North Carolina

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Wyoming

Washington, D.C.

If you have the recalled celery, you should not eat it and throw it away.

For more information, email Duda Farm Fresh Foods.

