Recall alert: 80K Kia Niro vehicles recalled over air bag issue

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 80,000 Kia Niro vehicles.

The NHTSA said a floor wiring assembly under the front passenger seat may get damaged and prevent the front airbags and seatbelts from working properly. It may also cause the side curtain air bag to deploy at the wrong time.

The recall involves some 2023 to 2025 Niro EV, Plug-in Hybrid and Hybrid vehicles.

Dealers will inspect, replace and reroute the wiring assembly if needed. The work will be done for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners will get letters from Kia after March 14 but can contact Kia 800-333-4542. The internet recall number is SC332.

