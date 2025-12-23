Recall alert: 6K pounds of Lorraine Quiche recalled

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Department of Agriculture announced the recall of thousands of pounds of Lorraine Quiche made by a Canadian company.

The agency’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said that the quiche made by Maître Saladier Inc. of Quebec was not presented for import reinspection when it entered the U.S.

It came in 19.8-pound cardboard boxes that had “Lorraine Quiche (with pork) La Madeleine” printed on them. Inside the boxes were metal trays wrapped in plastic, the FSIS said.

The products lack a USDA mark of inspection but do have expiration dates of April 8, 2028, and April 16, 2028.

They were sent to distributors in Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, North Carolina and Texas.

There have been no reports of illnesses; if anyone has them, they’re advised to either throw the items away or return them to the place of purchase.

