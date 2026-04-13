Recall alert: 294K Hyundai vehicles recalled over seat belt issues

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Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Hyundai recalled more than 294,120 vehicles due to a problem with seat belts. (freeman83 - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 294,120 Hyundai vehicles because of problems with seat belts.

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The agency said the seat belt anchors for the driver and passenger seats can detach.

The company has recalled:

2023 to 2025

  • Ioniq 6

2023 to 2026

  • Genesis G90

2024 to 0226

  • Santa Fe
  • Santa Fe Hybrid

Dealers will inspect and reinforce or replace the anchors as needed at no charge.

Owners of affected vehicles will receive a letter in the mail alerting them to the issue after June 6.

Owners can contact Hyundai for more information. For all vehicles except the Genesis, call 855-371-9460; the Genesis customer service can be reached at 844-340-9741.

The company’s internal recall numbers are 298 and 032G.

The vehicle identification numbers can also be searched on the NHTSA website.

Latest recalls:

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