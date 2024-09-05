Recall alert: 25K ceiling hoists with straps recalled

They help free up floor space by lifting large items for storage near the ceiling but tens of thousands of ceiling hoists have been recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of 25,140 ceiling hoists with straps. The agency said the plastic buckles used on the straps can break.

The devices were sold by REI, Amazon, Designbydelta.com and other retailers from February 2017 through July 2024 for $40.

The hoists are model number RS2300, but the number is only on the packaging. The serial number, however, can be found at the bottom of some of the pulleys.

If the serial number is in the range of the ones below, then it is part of the recall. You will have to unscrew the flat plate from the ceiling to see the number, the CPSC said.

65629 – 66828

112494 – 114493

115494 – 116502

131332 – 132819

165193 – 167192

187360 – 188895

220801 – 222800

264059 – 266058

396421 – 397428

428259 – 430258

464905 – 466408

1650319 – 1651326

1667038 – 1669037

1717501 – 1718044

1750965 – 1751972

1776082 – 1777089

If you use the setup involving the straps, you are supposed to stop using the hoist and contact Delta Cycle Corp to get free replacement straps. If the hoist is used to hold a bike, but not with the straps, the device was not included in the recall.

©2024 Cox Media Group