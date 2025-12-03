Recall alert: 1.5M bags of cheese sold at Target, Aldi recalled for potential metal fragments

FILE PHOTO: More than a million bags of shredded cheese is being recalled.

Cheese sold at Target, Aldi and Walmart has been recalled because it could be contaminated with metal fragments.

In all 1.5 million bags of cheese are subject to the recall, the “Today” show reported.

The Food and Drug Administration said the cheese was initially recalled on Oct. 3, but was upgraded to a Class II on Dec. 1.

The following products were recalled:

Low-moisture part-skim mozzarella shredded cheese:

Always Save - Shredded, 5 lb., UPC 7003865782

Borden - Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 5300007162; Thick Cut, 8 oz., UPC 5300007170

Brookshire’s - Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 9282510119; Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 9282510120; Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 9282510130; Thick Cut, 8 oz., UPC 9282592197

Cache Valley Creamery - Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 7495802553

Chestnut Hill - Fancy Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 3225116742

Coburn Farms - Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 5193331657; Shredded, 12 oz., UPC 5193321820; Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 5193334257

Econo - Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 893800294

Food Club - Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 3680045573; Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 3680005117; Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 3680005144; Shredded, 32 oz., tube-style bag, UPC 3680012914; Shredded, 32 oz., square-style bag, UPC 3680038305

Food Lion - Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 3582609008

Gold Rush Creamery - Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 1401401014; Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 1401401030

Good & Gather - Fine Cut, 8 oz., UPC 8523903860; Classic, 8 oz., UPC 8523903849; Classic, 32 oz., UPC 8523903852

Great Lakes Cheese - Shredded, 5 lb., UPC 3651415034

Great Value - Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 7874237425; Finely Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 7874204492; Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 7874235317; Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 7874235321; Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 7874237475; Shredded, 5 lb., UPC 7874204980

Happy Farms by Aldi - Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 4061463330864; Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 4061463369413

H-E-B - Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 4122022272; Thick, 8 oz., UPC 4122061295; Shredded/Fancy Finamente Rallado, 8 oz., UPC 4122006759 (distributed for sale in Mexico only)

Hill Country Fare - Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 4122018977; Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 4122016234; Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 4122042334; Shredded, 5 lb., UPC 4122082998; Shredded/Rallado, 8 oz., UPC 4122024512 (distributed for sale in Mexico only)

Know & Love - Fine Cut, 8 oz., UPC 788030650; Fine Cut, 16 oz., UPC 788030657; Classic Cut, 8 oz., UPC 788030659; Classic Cut, 32 oz., UPC 788030658; Thick Cut, 8 oz., UPC 788030678

Laura Lynn - Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 8685401031; Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 8685400824; Shredded, 12 oz., UPC 8685400815; Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 8685406528; Thick Cut Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 8685407109

Lucerne Dairy Farms - Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 2113004867; Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 2113004259; Shredded Family Size, 32 oz., UPC 2113004741; Rustic Cut, 8 oz., UPC 2113004944; Rustic Cut Family Size, 32 oz., UPC 2113004949

Nu Farm - Fancy Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 3104100151

Publix - Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 4141511665; Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 4141523365

Schnuck’s - Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 4131858010

Simply Go - Classic Cut Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 1015983021; Classic Cut Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 1015983020; Rustic Cut Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 1015983040

Sprouts Farmers Market - Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 4667052284; Shredded Value Pack, 32 oz., UPC 4667052279

Stater Bros. Markets - Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 7417546413; Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 7417546402; Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 7417546435

Sunnyside Farms - Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 1754450204; Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 1754450057

Italian-style shredded cheese blend

Happy Farms by Aldi Italian Style shredded cheese blend, 12 oz., UPC 4061463330949

Brookshire’s Italian 6-Cheese - Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 9282510174

Cache Valley Creamery Six Cheese Italian - Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 7495800257

Coburn Farms Italian Style - Finely Shredded, 12 oz., UPC 5193365638

Great Value Italian Style - Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 7874201566; Finely Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 7874203979

Know & Love Italian Style - Fine Cut, 8 oz., UPC 788030645

Laura Lynn Italian Blend - Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 8685405157

Publix Italian Six Cheese Blend - Fancy Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 4141518065

Simply Go Italian Style Six Cheese Blend - Fine Cut Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 1015983015

Pizza-style shredded cheese blend

Food Club Finely Shredded Pizza Style Four Cheese Blend, 8 oz., UPC 3680017231

Econo Pizza - Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 893800297

Food Club Pizza Style Two Cheese Blend - Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 3680012422; Shredded, 32 oz., square-style bag, UPC 3680044487; Shredded, 32 oz., tube-style bag, UPC 3680048197

Gold Rush Creamery Pizza Blend - Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 1401401030

Great Value Pizza Blend - Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 538818789

Laura Lynn Pizza Blend - Finely Shredded, 8 oz., UPC 8685402132

Simply Go Pizza Blend Two Cheese Mix - Classic Cut Shredded, 32 oz., UPC 1015983022

Mozzarella and provolone shredded cheese blend

Freedom’s Choice Pizza Blend - Fine-Cut, 32 oz., UPC 4279810410

Good & Gather Mozzarella & Provolone - Classic, 8 oz., UPC 8523903871

Great Lakes Cheese Mozzarella & Provolone - Shredded, 5 lb., UPC 3651415115

Great Value Provolone & Mozzarella Blend - Shredded, 16 oz., UPC 7874226743

Mozzarella & Parmesan shredded cheese blend

Good & Gather Fine Cut, 8 oz., UPC 8523903856

Click here to see the specific batches and sell-by dates by brand, variety.

The cheese was sold in:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

North Carolina

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico

New York

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Puerto Rico

A Class II recall is "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," the FDA said.

The FDA said that if you have the recalled cheese, you should throw it away or return it for a refund, the “Today” show reported.

©2025 Cox Media Group