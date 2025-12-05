Recall alert: 109K Ford Escapes recalled over liftgate hinge issue

FILE PHOTO: Ford has announced the recall of nearly 109,000 Ford Escapes and another 11,800 Lincoln MKT.

Ford has recalled nearly 109,000 Escape SUVs over a problem with the vehicles’ liftgate hinges.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the liftgate hinge covers may not be secured correctly and may come off the SUV.

The recall affects some 2020 to 2022 and 2025 Ford Escapes.

Dealers will inspect the liftgate hinge covers and either reinstall or replace them as needed for free.

Owners of the recalled SUVs will be alerted by mail about the issue after Jan. 15, and will receive a second notice once the final fix is available.

For more information, contact Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 25SD6.

Owners can also search their vehicle’s identification number on the NHTSA website to see if their SUV is affected by the recall.

In addition to the Escape recall, Ford has also recalled another 11,852 Lincoln MKT SUVs because of the door trim. The B-pillar trim on some 2016 to 2019 MKTs may come off while driving, the NHTSA said.

Dealers will repair the trim as needed.

Owners will get letters in the mail after Dec. 8 about the issue and a second one once the repair is available.

For more information, contact Ford. The internal recall number for the issue is 25SD5. You can also search the VIN on the NHTSA website.

©2025 Cox Media Group