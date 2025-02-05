Police try to crack case of 100,000 eggs stolen; worth $40K

FILE PHOTO: About 100,000 eggs valued at $40,000 were stolen from the back of a trailer in Pennsylvania.

GREENCASTLE, Pa. — When eggs are an expensive commodity, police are trying to crack the case of 100,000 eggs stolen from a trailer in Pennsylvania. The estimated value of the huevos heist was $40,000.

The trailer was outside Pete & Gerry’s Organics in Greencastle, Pennsylvania when someone broke into it around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, USA Today reported.

The town is about 65 miles southwest of Harrisburg, ABC News reported.

The company said, “We take this matter seriously and are committed to resolving it as quickly as possible,” in a statement to the newspaper.

Pete & Gerry’s Organics works with more than 200 independent, family-owned farms mostly in New England, the Mid-Atlantic and the Midwest. Some of the company’s partner farms are located in Georgia, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Pennsylvania.

State Police from the Chambersburg barracks are investigating. They did not say how someone was able to take 100,000 eggs without anyone noticing or if they have any suspects in the case, ABC News reported.

The price of a dozen eggs in the U.S. has gone up about 50% over the past year, mostly attributed to the spread of bird flu and the demand of the holiday season, NBC News reported.

The cost has impacted businesses such as Waffle House which added a 50-cent surcharge to each egg ordered.





