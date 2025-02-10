Police in NC town say pack of wild dogs are attacking chickens, small pets

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. — Police in a small North Carolina town are warning residents about a pack of wild dogs who have been attacking chickens and small pets.

According to a Facebook post by the Scotland Neck Police Department, the dogs became problematic last week.

Officials said the dog who appears to be the leader of the pack is a pit mix who is “highly aggressive” with a history of attacking and killing small animals.

“We don’t know why the dogs have grouped up, but the lead dog is a huge problem,” police said.

On Feb. 3, animal control officers spent several hours trying to capture the dogs, WNCN reported. The pack was sighted again two days later.

In a news release, police advised residents to keep their small pets indoors. They also stressed that there were a few dogs in the small town that were not a problem, WNCN reported.

“There are several strays in the area that are harmless,” police said. “Do not take action unless dogs are actively attacking.”

Scotland Neck is a town of approximately 2,000 residents located approximately 25 miles from Rocky Mount.

