Pixar drops trailer for ‘Gatto,’ announces Mark Ruffalo, Laurence Fishburne as cat mobsters

Here is an offer you cannot refuse -- Pixar has dropped the trailer for its upcoming movie, “Gatto,” and announced that Mark Ruffalo and Laurence Fishburne will star as rival cat mobsters.

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The animated film will be released in theaters on March 5, 2027, Variety reported.

Ruffalo will be the voice of Nero, a scrappy black cat, while Fishburne will play Rocco, a ruthless cat mob boss, according to the entertainment news website.

According to the storyline, Nero is questioning whether he has lived the right life as he prowls through the alleys of Venice.

“Indebted to Rocco, the local feline mob boss, Nero finds himself in a quandary and is forced to forge a truly unexpected friendship that may finally lead him to his purpose -- unless Venice gets the better of him first,” the teaser notes.

The animated trailer shows a gang of cats hanging out on a rooftop, then segues inside the building, where Nero and Rocco grill a fellow feline about missing Tuna, Variety reported.

“Please, Rocco, it wasn’t me!” the hostage cat pleads in the footage.

“Start yapping,” Rocco snaps. “Where is the tuna?”

The three cats become distracted by the dangling, bright lightbulb and string hanging above them. They begin swiping at it and fighting, until Rocco takes a bite and shatters the bulb.

The new film is directed by Enrico Casarosa and will be produced by Andrea Warren, Variety reported.

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