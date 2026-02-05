Penn State hockey star Gavin McKenna accused of assault

The Penn State forward is projected to be the top pick in the NHL draft in three months.

Penn State hockey forward Gavin McKenna, projected as the No. 1 pick in June’s NHL draft, is accused of punching a person twice in the face and fracturing their jaw last month, court documents show.

According to Pennsylvania Magisterial District Court documents filed on Wednesday, McKenna, 18, of Whitehorse, Canada, is facing four charges, WGAL reported. They include felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, and summary offenses for harassment and disorderly conduct.

According to ESPN, the maximum penalty for first-degree felony aggravated assault in Pennsylvania is 20 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine.

The State College Police Department said that the charges stem from an altercation that occurred in front of the Pugh Street Parking Garage in State College at about 8:45 p.m. ET on Jan 31.

McKenna allegedly struck a 21-year-old man twice on the right side of his face following an exchange of words.

The man was hospitalized at the Mount Nittany Medical Center and spoke with police, WGAL reported. Medical personnel confirmed that the man sustained fractures to both sides of his jaw and required surgery.

The victim had surgery on Feb. 2 and his jaw was wired shut, according to the television station. It will remain wired for approximately two weeks, medical officials said.

John Hanna, who is Penn State’s associate director of strategic communications, told CBC News that the school is “aware that charges have been filed” but declined to comment further.

The NHL told ESPN it is aware of the charges but decline comment since McKenna is not currently a player in the professional hockey league.

McKenna chose to leave Canadian junior hockey last year to join the Penn State program, becoming one of the first junior players to jump to the NCAA, ESPN reported.

His NIL (name, image and likeness) money for attending Penn State is “in the ballpark” of $700,000, a source told ESPN.

During his first season with the Nittany Lions, McKenna has scored 11 goals and added 21 assists, Sports Illustrated reported.

McKenna posted $20,000 bail after his arraignment. His preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 11 in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, WGAL reported.

