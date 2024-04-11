O.J. Simpson, former NFL star acquitted of murder, dies at 76

O.J. Simpson FILE PHOTO: O.J. Simpson testifies during an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court May 15, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Pool/Getty Images)

O.J. Simpson, the former football star who was later accused and acquitted of murder, has died, family members announced in a post on social media. He was 76.

In a post on Simpson’s page on X, formerly known as Twitter, his children said he “succumbed to his battle with cancer” on Wednesday.

“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” according to the post. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Family members did not say where Simpson died or provide additional details about his death.

In February, WPLG reported that Simpson was diagnosed with prostate cancer and undergoing chemotherapy in Las Vegas. That month, Simpson denied in a post on social media that he was in hospice care.

Simpson, born in San Francisco on July 9, 1947, rose to fame as a running back with the Buffalo Bills in the late 1960s and 1970s. He went on to act in movies and TV shows, including the famed TV series “Roots” and the comedy film “The Naked Gun,” before he was accused of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman in 1994.

One year later, he was acquitted of murder charges in what has been dubbed “The Trial of the Century,” according to The Associated Press. The trial, which riveted audiences nationwide, spurred gavel-to-gavel coverage and created questions about Simpson’s guilt that continue to linger.

Three years after his acquittal, Simpson was found liable for Brown Simpson’s and Goldman’s deaths in a civil case brought by their families, The New York Times reported. He was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages, according to the newspaper.

In 2008, Simpson was convicted of kidnapping and armed robbery after leading an attempt to retrieve personal items and memorabilia from collectibles dealers at a hotel and casino in Las Vegas, the AP reported. He served nine years of a 33-year sentence before being placed on parole in 2017, according to The Washington Post.

