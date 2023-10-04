Nobel Prize in chemistry awarded to scientists studying tiny quantum dots

Nobel prize in chemistry A screen shows this year's laureates US Chemist Moungi Bawendi, US Chemist Louis Brus and Russian physicist Alexei Ekimov during the announcement of the winners of the 2023 Nobel Prize in chemistry at Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm on October 4, 2023. French-born Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus of the United States and Russian-born Alexei Ekimov won the Nobel Chemistry Prize for research in semiconductor nanocrystals known as quantum dots. (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images /AFP via Getty Images)

Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for their work on tiny quantum dots, The Associated Press reported.

Moungi Bawendi, of MIT, Louis Brus, of Columbia University, and Alexei Ekimov, of Nanocrystals Technology Inc., were honored for their work with the tiny particles. The particles the three studied are just a few atoms in diameter and have electrons that have constrained movement. The particles are used in many electronics, like LED displays.

“These tiny particles have unique properties and now spread their light from television screens and LED lamps. They catalyze chemical reactions and their clear light can illuminate tumor tissue for a surgeon,” according to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which announced the award in Stockholm.

According to the AP, Swedish media reported the names of the winners before the prize was announced.

Wednesday’s announcement comes after the Royal Swedish Academy’s announcement for the Nobel Prize for medicine and the Nobel Prize for physics.

The Nobel Prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor, or about $1 million U.S. dollars.

