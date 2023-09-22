Missing toddler found with family dogs, used one as pillow

Missing girl FILE PHOTO: A toddler wandered from her home with her two dogs. She was found sleeping, with her head on the smaller dog using it as a pillow. (Lisa5201/Getty Images)

A little girl in Michigan wandered off from her home but was kept safe by her family’s dogs.

The 2-year-old child, whose name was not released, was found in the woods hours after she had left her home in Fathorn on the state line between Michigan and Wisconsin, The Associated Press reported.

She was asleep with her head resting on the smaller of the two dogs, using it as a pillow, Michigan State Police said.

The other, larger dog, stayed next to her, protecting her, Lt. Mark Ginnaunzio said.

She was found about 3 miles from her home, unharmed.

Crews from both states — including drones and multiple police K9 units — helped look for the girl, WZMQ reported.

A person on an ATV found her.