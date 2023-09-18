Missing minks: Thousands of animals released from Pennsylvania fur farm

Minks on the run: Thousands of minks are running loose in central Pennsylvania. (Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

SUNBURY, Pa — Thousands of minks are on the loose in central Pennsylvania after escaping from a fur farm over the weekend.

A game warden with the Pennsylvania Game Commission told WNEP-TV that vandals broke into a mink farm in Upper Augusta Township early Sunday and released between 6,000 and 8,000 of the furry animals.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the minks stole away after holes were cut into a fence of the Richard Stahl Fur Farm between midnight and 6:50 a.m. EDT on Sunday, WHTM-TV reported.

Mark Stahl, a spokesman for the Richard Stahl Fur Farm, declined comment on Monday, The Daily Item newspaper of Sunbury reported. Stahl added that he was unsure what happened but warned that residents should not approach any of the animals if they are spotted.

The minks range in length from 12 to 20 inches and are either black, brown or white, WNEP reported.

In a Facebook post, the Sunbury Animal Hospital warned residents to avoid the minks because they could be aggressive. Hospital officials also cautioned residents to monitor their pets if they leave them outside.

Cassie Marks, of Sunbury, helped capture four of the animals and returned them to the hospital, the Daily Item reported.

“We did not touch the animals,” Marks told the newspaper. “We just wanted to help out here.”

Multiple state agencies and fur farm staff are working to recover the escaped minks, WHTM reported.