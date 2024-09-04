Matthew Perry death: Joint trial set for ‘ketamine queen,’ doctor

Matthew Perry death FILE PHOTO: Matthew Perry attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ) (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ)

A trial date has been set for two of the people charged in the death of “Friends” actor Matthew Perry.

Perry was found dead in his hot tub last October. His death was ruled an overdose of ketamine.

Perry was being treated with the drug by his doctor legally for depression, but then also received ketamine by illegal means, investigators said according to KABC.

In all, five people were charged last month in connection with Perry’s death: Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Jasveen Sangha, Kenneth Iwamasa, Dr. Mark Chavez, Erik Fleming, The Associated Press reported.

Fleming was a friend of Perry’s and said he would plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death. He faces up to 25 years in prison, the AP reported. He will be sentenced in October, CNN reported.

Chavez also said he will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine. He was accused of selling the drug that he had received by writing a fake prescription to Plasencia. He faces up to 10 years in prison. He will be back in court on Oct. 2, Deadline reported.

Iwamasa was Perry’s live-in personal assistant and was the person who obtained his employer’s ketamine. He said he would plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death. He admitted to giving Perry the injections of the drug, including one the day of the actor’s death. He also was the person who found Perry dead. Iwamasa faces 15 years in prison, the AP reported. He will be sentenced in November, CNN reported.

The final two people — Plasencia and Sangha — have both pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Plasencia was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, seven counts of distribution of ketamine and two counts of altering and falsifying documents or records related to the federal investigation. Prosecutors allege that Plasencia, who went by Dr. P used encrypted messaging and codes to discuss deals. He was the person, according to investigators, who supplied Iwamasa with Perry’s drugs. Plasencia is also the person investigators said wrote “I wonder how much this moron will pay” and “Lets find out,” the AP reported.

His attorney said Plasencia “was operating with what he thought were the best of medical intentions” and that it “certainly didn’t rise to the level of criminal misconduct.”

Sangha is also known as the “Ketamine Queen” and her apartment was where the drugs were allegedly distributed. She faces one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine and five counts of distribution of ketamine. She pleaded not guilty.

Plasencia and Sangha were arrested on Aug. 15, CNN reported.

A judge this week set a trial date for Plasencia and Sangha who will be tried together. A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for February and the trial is expected to start on March 4, KABC reported. Sangha is in custody while Plasencia is free on bond.





