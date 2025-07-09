Mattel releases Barbie with type 1 diabetes

Barbie
New Barbie A Barbie with type 1 diabetes has been released. (Mattel)
Mattel has introduced a new Barbie that may connect with the approximately 304,000 children and adolescents with type 1 diabetes.

The doll is the first Barbie to have the medical condition.

The Barbie has a continuous glucose monitor on her arm, an insulin pump and wears a blue polka dot shirt and dress, the color of diabetes awareness.

Her design “enables more children to see themselves reflected in Barbie and encourages doll play that extends beyond a child’s own lived experience, thereby fostering a greater sense of inclusion and empathy – all pillars of the Barbie brand’s mission," Mattel said in a news release.

The company worked with Breakthrough T1D to create the medical equipment that comes with the doll. Breakthrough T1D, formerly JDRF, is "the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization committed to accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent, and treat type 1 diabetes and its complications," Mattel said.

The toymaker, through the partnership, donated dolls to the Breakthrough T1D 2025 Children’s Congress, which had 170 children travel to Washington, D.C. this week to meet with members of Congress.

Peloton Instructor Robin Arzón and model Lila Moss each got a custom Barbie that had type 1 diabetes. Arzón was diagnosed with the disease 10 years ago.

Moss said, "To be able to now see Barbie dolls with T1D, and to receive a Barbie doll that visibly looks like me even wearing her patches, is both surreal and special.”

Mattel, in the past, released a blind Barbie doll, one with hearing aids and another with Down Syndrome as part of the Barbie Fashionistas line.

The Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes is available online and at stores nationwide.

